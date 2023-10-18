India Remains Undefeated Against Pakistan in World Cup Clash

Feature by: Sitanshu Shekhar Sahoo

India has extended its perfect record against Pakistan in World Cup encounters to 8-0 with a resounding seven-wicket triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Captain Rohit Sharma’s blistering 36-ball half-century and Shreyas Iyer’s composed unbeaten fifty propelled India to a comprehensive victory.

The match showcased Rohit Sharma’s return to form and Jasprit Bumrah’s mastery as the No. 1 bowler. India’s performance against Pakistan marked their third consecutive win in the ongoing World Cup, propelling them to the top of the standings.

Pakistan’s innings got off to a promising start, but Indian bowlers made crucial breakthroughs, reducing them to 191 all out from 155/2 (29.3 overs), with the last 8 wickets falling in a mere 36 runs.

Rohit Sharma’s explosive 86 off 63 balls and Shreyas Iyer’s composed 53 off 62 balls helped India chase down the target in just 30.3 overs.

India’s commanding victory has boosted their confidence, and this historic match was played at the world’s largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where 1.3 lakh spectators witnessed the action. The atmosphere was electrifying as 1.3 lakh voices joined in unison to sing ‘Vande Mataram.’

This victory cements India’s remarkable 8-0 record against Pakistan in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup history, a streak that dates back to 1992.