Polosara Science College Hosts Exciting Sports Festival Program for Students and Enthusiasts

Report by: Jyotiranjan Behera

Ganjam: Polasara : A cultural program was held at Polasara Science College on October 13th on the orders of the higher education department. The second phase of the sports competition was held on October 16th. High jump, long jump, shot put, discus throw, and kabaddi competitions were held among the students. Banamali Behera, principal of the college, inaugurated the program as the chief guest, Reader Rudra Prasad Goud was the guest of honor while Reader Pramod Kumar Rath was the keynote speaker. Cultural and sports council advisor Anil Kumar Das coordinated the event. The sports were conducted under the supervision of sports lecturer Deepak Kumar Swayku. The faculty and staff of the college, including Sek Farid, Lt. Binita Kumari Das, Srikanth Sahu, Dr. Biranchi Narayan Das, Vishwanath Choudhury, Shantanu Pradhan, Vibhuti Bhushan Sahu, Tutu Dakua, and GopiNath Manigarahi contributed. The students who achieved success in the cultural program held on the 13th and the sports competition held on the 16th were given awards and certificates.