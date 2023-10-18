People’s College Hosts College-Level Sports and Cultural Competitions for Enthusiastic Participants

Report by: Jyotiranjan Behera

Ganjam: Buguda: On behalf of the Buguda People’s College of Ganjam district, a three-day sports and cultural program has started on October 17th among the students of their college on the instructions of the higher education Department of the government of Odisha. College principal Harikrishna Nayak inaugurated the program. The competition started under the coordination of Professor Sushant Kumar Sahu, vice president of the cultural sports council, and the supervision of sports professor Krishna Rao Pan.

On the first day, the sports program included kabaddi, basketball, and volley ball competitions and the cultural programs included poetry writing, essay writing, and debating competitions. IQAC coordinator professor Dr. Pradeep Kumar das, IQAC Co-coordinator prof. Swatprakash Naik, prof. Dr. Jayaram Bisoy, prof. Lt. Ajay kumar Sahu and prof. Rabindra Nath Polai was present and assisted.

The students who have achieved achievements will be awarded on the 19th as this is a scheme of the government to develop the hidden talent among the students through sports and cultural programs.