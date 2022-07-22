India-Ghana Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi : The third round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Ghana was held on 22 July 2022 in New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Shri Sevala Naik Mude, Joint Secretary (C&WA) and the Ghanaian side by H.E. Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ghana.

2. During the FOC, both the sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations covering political, economic, defence, cultural and capacity building matters and discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties between India and Ghana. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of interest and agreed to enhance their cooperation in the multilateral fora.

3. Relations between India and Ghana have traditionally been warm and are based on shared historical ties, values and vision. There have been regular visits taking place from both sides. The bilateral trade and Indian investment in Ghana has been growing steadily. Our bilateral trade during 2021-22 was US$2.60 bn. India is one of the largest investors in Ghana, Indian companies had invested over US$1.7 bn in Ghana over 730 projects in diverse sectors including construction, manufacturing, trading, pharmaceuticals, aggro-processing, services, tourism, etc.

4. The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at Accra (Ghana) at a mutually convenient date.