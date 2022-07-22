4th Meeting of District Level Monitoring Committee (D-MC) of Central Sector Scheme (CSS) – “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)” for Lunglei District

New Delhi : The District Level Monitoring Committee (D-MC) for Central Sector Scheme (CSS) “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)” held its fourth meeting at DC’s Conference Hall, Lunglei on 22 July 2022 (Friday). The meeting chaired by Shri Kulothungan A, IAS, Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, D-MC, reviewed the progress and deliberated on the strategy for implementation of the Central Sector Scheme (CSS) in Lunglei district.

In his opening remarks, the Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, D-MC welcomed all the members and invited for proactive deliberations on the strategy for successful implementation of the Scheme in Lunglei district. He reiterated that Cluster Based Business Organizations (CBBOs) should submit monthly progress reports and advised that comparative data on farm yield/productivity, both before and after implementation of the FPO Scheme, should be readily available with all CBBOs. He also advised them to focus on viable business plan, capacity building, market linkage, etc. for the FPOs. He also advised the (CBBOs) to work in coordination with line departments, such as, Agriculture, Horticulture, etc. and focus on overall socio-economic development and wellbeing of agrarian communities in the district.

Pu Evan T Munsong, DDM, NABARD & Member Secretary, D-MC gave brief highlights of the Central Sector Scheme, including overall status of formation and promotion of FPOs, and laid out the agenda items to be taken up in the meeting.

The D-MC reviewed the progress in formation and promotion of FPOs in Lunglei District. Under the scheme, three implementing agencies, viz. NABARD, SFAC and NERAMAC have engaged North East Initiative Development Agency (NEIDA), Margdarshak Development Projects and Consulting Pvt. Ltd and Clover Organic Ltd respectively as their CBBOs for promotion of FPOs in Lunglei District. The CBBOs gave reports on the progress and activities, including business plans of the FPOs. Three FPOs, viz. Lushai Agriculture Producer Company Ltd, Bunghmun Farmer Producer Company Ltd and Vanva Dragon Fruit Farmers Producer Company Ltd, covering a combined total of 308 Shareholder Members with focus produce of Orange, Banana, Papaya, Dragon fruit, Birds’ eye hilly, Arecanut and Turmeric, have been formed for leveraging economies of scale in production and marketing. The FPOs will be provided handholding and support up to 5 years from the year of formation in all aspects of management of FPO, inputs, production, processing and value addition, market linkages, credit linkages and use of technology etc.

Members of the D-MC who attended the meeting are Lead District Manager (LDM), District Agriculture Officer (DAO), DFDO (Fisheries Department), (AH & Veterinary Department, CAO (Cooperation Department), BTM of ATMA, CEOs of FPOs and representatives of three CBBOs (Clover Organic Ltd, Margdarshak Ltd and NEIDA).