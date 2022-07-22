ICMR-NCDIR Survey finds high prevalence of tobacco and betel nut use In Mizoram

New Delhi: The Monitoring Survey of Cancer Risk Factors and Health System Response in North East Region (NER) was conducted between November 2019 and December 2020 as part of Cancer Research in the North east Region (CaRes NER), a multidisciplinary programme conducted by ICMR-NCDIR for prevention and control of cancer in the north-eastem states. The primary objective of the survey is generation of key cancer and other NCD-related risk factors and health system response indicators in the PBCR covered regions of Mizoram. It also aims to set a baseline to monitor and track trends in the prevalence of risk factors associated with cancer and other NCDs and link or correlate risk factors with cancer incidence in the state.

Key Findings: The prevalence of current tobacco use (smoked and smokeless) is as high as 77.1%. Use of smokeless tobacco use is higher at 54.1%, with use of smoked tobacco at 43.6%. The mean age of initiation of tobacco use is 20.2 years. And the average duration of tobacco use among past smokers is 20.9 years. Only 7.1 % have been advised to quit tobacco use by a doctor/health worker. As high as 86.8% respondents reported exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke in the past 30 days. Over half (58.1%) are current users of non-tobacco betel products in the form of pan masala, betel quid or areca nut. 54.6% are current users of betel quid.

A little over 15% have consumed alcohol during the preceding 12 months. 12.5% have consumed alcohol during the preceding 30 days. The mean age of alcohol use is 20.6 years. 5.6% engage in heavy episodic use of alcohol. Only 2.1% have been advised to quit alcohol use by a doctor/health worker.

The average number of days of fruit intake is 2.2 per week. Over 80% consume preserved/salted curated and fermented food items. Over 80% of surveyed adults report to have sufficient level of physical activity.

Prevalence of raised blood pressure is 22.1% and 21.1% in males and females respectively and found to be slightly higher in adults from urban than in rural areas. 49% of the respondents are pre-hypertensive.

35.9% of the respondents are ovemeight with 6.9% obese as per WHO cut-off values. Prevalence of obesity is higher in males. Nearly 41.3% have central obesity.

Prevalence of raised fasting blood glucose is 5.4%.

Nearly half of the respondents (45.7%) have clustering of 3 risk factors.

About ICMR-NCDIR: The National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR) is one of the institutes under the apex medical research body — ICMR. It aims to provide baseline information and support the designing, monitoring and evaluating disease control programmes and activities. The NCDIR focuses on specific non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke. NCDIR also designs, undertakes and implements multi-registry/centric collaborative aetiologic research studies in keeping with recent advances in epidemiological research and facilitates programmes on pattems of patient care and survival in cancer. NCDIR works on the technology, product development, distribution and maintenance of IT solutions of each of its programmes. For more information, visit

About ICMR: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, is one of the oldest medical research bodies in the world. ICMR’s research agenda align with the National health priorities. During COWD-19 pandemic, ICMR has been instrumental in guiding public and private laboratories for testing, ensuring India’s response to pandemic is scientifically informed, and finding potential solutions for prevention and treatment of the disease. For more information, visit http•%fcmr.gov.in