India beat Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in normal time in the Hockey Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to give India a 2-0 lead before Spain struck back twice to take the match into a penalty shootout.

Krishan Pathak, who had an amazing game, continued his form into the penalties as he pulled off three saves while all of Harmanpreet, Abhishek and Rajkumar scored.

With this result, India climb to the top of the table with 10 points from 4 matches.