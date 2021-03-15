India back in the series with a memorable victory

By Shrey Siddharth



The Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera was all set to witness India locking horns against England in the second T20 match. India won the toss and decided to field. India brought in debutantes Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in place of Dhawan and Axar. England had one change with Tom Curran replacing Wood. Here are the highlights from today’s game:-



Indian bowlers restrict England to 164:-



Bhuvaneshvar Kumar started the proceedings for India and struck in the first over sending Butler back to the pavilion for a duck. Chahal broke the partnership between Roy and Malan by dismissing Malan LBW for 24. Washington Sundar got the important wicket of Roy who looked dangerous until he was dismissed for 46, caught by B. Kumar. Sundar also went on to get Bairstow out for 25. Thakur got the important wickets of Morgan and Stokes for 28 and 24 respectively. The Indian fielders complemented the bowling with their effort. England finished with 164-7 at the end of 20 overs.



Ishan’s remarkable inning on debut:-

When KL Rahul got out for a duck in the first over to Sam Curran, Ishan Kishan held his nerves under pressure and built a match-winning partnership with Kohli. Ishan looked as if he came in well set from the pavilion and did what he always does for Mumbai Indians in the IPL as he got off the mark with a boundary. He adjusted to the variation of the bowlers brilliantly and smoked the ball when it came in his arc against pace and spin. Ishan reached his debut 50 with 2 consecutive sixes against Rashid. He got out for 56 after putting India in a winning position as he got the whole Motera crowd on their feet.



Kohli the Master of Run chases:-



Kohli walked in at number 3 and made a statement as he pulled Archer for 4 straight away. Kohli made sure to capitalize on the chances given to him as he edged on for 6 off the free hit and with his athleticism while running between the wickets. He reached his 50 with a six down the ground. He became the first batsman to score 3000 runs in T20 internationals in this game. Virat Kohli took India to victory with a six and got back into form. He remained unbeaten for 73.



Rishabh Pant made an important contribution of 26 and continued the momentum in India’s favour. India won the match by 7 wickets and levelled the series 1-1. Ishan Kishan was awarded the man of the match for his 56 runs on debut.

