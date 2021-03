New Delhi: India reports 26,291 new COVID19 cases, 17,455 recoveries and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,13,85,339

Total recoveries: 1,10,07,352

Active cases: 2,19,262

Death toll: 1,58,725

Total vaccination: 2,99,08,038

A total of 22,74,07,413 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 14th March 2021. Of these, a total of 7,03,772 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).