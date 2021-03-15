Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4pm as members from both Opposition and treasury benches create ruckus in the well of the House.

Both BJD and BJP are trying to stall House proceedings together. Our protest will continue till paddy at all mandis across the State is procured, says Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati urging Speaker to call an all-party meeting.

LoP Pradipta Naik slams ruling BJD govt, says not Subash Panigrahi, but CM Naveen Patnaik should beg apology over Mandi mismanagement. Naveen is visiting different districts but not coming to the Assembly fearing Covid19 contamination.