IIT Bhubaneswar organizes Workshop on Suicide Prevention

Bhubaneswar, 17th September 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has organized a workshop on ‘Suicide Prevention–Creating Hope Through Action’ on 15th September. The workshop aimed at identifying the people at risk of intense mental pressure, leading to suicidal tendency and understanding the language of the people seeking help. Mr. Nelson Vinod Moses, Founder of Suicide Prevention India Foundation addressed on this occasion as the speaker of the workshop. He is a TEDx speaker and a suicide prevention expert.

An award-winning mental health journalist, Mr. Moses, in his talk, highlighted the significance of efforts towards suicide prevention and taking care of mental health. He stressed the importance of offering support and guidance tailored as per the specific situation and individual needs. He deliberated on the suicide warning signs-both physical and psychological. He also emphasized various steps to prevent the situation by extending a helping hand to peers who are feeling low or suffering from self-sufficiency. He also delved on various crucial aspects of suicide prevention and mental wellbeing like Neuro Diversity, Non-Suicidal Self-Injury, Mental Suicide Prevention Strategy, Self-Care and Mental Health Pyramid. This interactive workshop helped the participants in understanding what they can do at their levels to prevent suicide.

Among others, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, and Mr. Bamadev Acharya, Registrar of the Institute graced the occasion.

Led by Dr. Raj Kumar Singh, Professor-in-Charge (CST) and Dr. Gagandeep Kaur Makkar, Student Counsellor, the programme was coordinated by the Counselling Service Team (CST) of IIT Bhubaneswar.