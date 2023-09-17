TPCODL’s ‘Bill Pay and Win Scheme’ offers substantial rebates on electricity bills and a chance to win big

Bhubaneshwar, September 16, 2023: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative “Bill Pay and Win Scheme” aimed at motivating customers to clear their dues promptly and become zero-arrear consumers. With this scheme, TPCODL is offering customers a golden opportunity not only to manage their electricity bills efficiently but also to stand a chance to win big prizes.



Under the “Bill Pay and Win Scheme,” TPCODL offers a substantial rebate to customers who consistently pay their monthly electricity bills within the due date through any payment modes. The rebate equates to approximately one month’s worth of electricity bills if all 12 months of bills are paid on time.



To qualify for this scheme, customers must maintain a zero-arrear status at the end of each month and stand a chance to win one of the 200 mobile phones monthly through a Lucky Draw. Furthermore, TPCODL offers a 4% Digital Rebate and 10 Paise/unit prompt payment rebate for customers who pay their bills on time, encouraging timely payments.



To promote this exciting offer, TPCODL has undertaken an extensive marketing campaign across various platforms:

Community Engagement: TPCODL actively engages with communities through Gaon Chalo and RWA meetings to educate residents about the scheme’s benefits.

Social Media Outreach: TPCODL leverages Facebook and Twitter to reach a wider audience and raise awareness about the scheme.



Online Visibility: The scheme is prominently featured on TPCODL’s official website and mobile apps for easy access and participation.



Email Notifications: Customers receive email notifications to stay informed about the “Bill Pay and Win Scheme.”



Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are committed to providing reliable electricity and innovative experiences to our customers. The ‘Bill Pay and Win Scheme’ reflects our dedication to customer satisfaction and digital payments. We encourage all our customers to participate and enjoy its benefits.”



For inquiries about the “Bill Pay and Win Scheme,” customers can call 1912 or 1800-345-7122.

Join TPCODL in promoting timely payments, efficient bill management, and a chance to win big with this exciting scheme.