Tata Steel Foundation Hosts Awareness Campaign on ‘Sea the Change’

Bhuaneswar/Gopalpur, September 16, 2023: Tata Steel Foundation’s (TSF) Gopalpur unit hosted a massive awareness campaign on marine pollution at Bhateswar Sea Beach, Kantiagad, Ganjam district, Odisha, on International Coastal Clean-up Day. The event saw the participation of around 500 volunteers, including school children and representatives from partner organizations. The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the critical issue of marine pollution and the urgent need to protect coastal ecosystems.



Partnering with the district administration, Indian Coast Guard Station, Gopalpur, Indian Army, Forest Department, National Cadet Corps, and the Notified Area Council, Gopalpur, TSF invited school students from the locality to participate in this noble cause. The event was organized under the theme “Sea the Change” and served as a platform to foster a sense of responsibility within the communities.

Commandant of the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur, Lieutenant General UV Talur, graced the event as the chief guest and highlighted the growing pollution affecting various beaches worldwide. He commended TSF’s efforts in raising awareness about cleaning and preserving these beautiful beaches. The event emphasized the urgent need for environmental conservation and urged everyone to work towards a cleaner and healthier planet for future generations.



Mr. Pratip Modak, Commandant of the Indian Coast Guard, also attended the event.



Among others present on the occasion were Ambika Nanda, Head, CSR,Tata Steel Odisha, officials from Gopalpur Port, Tata Steel SEZ, and Tata Steel Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, as well as members of the National Cadet Corps and students from nearby schools and colleges who participated in a beach cleaning activity.



Rockey Martin, Head, Tata Steel Foundation, Gopalpur, senior officials from the district administration, and eminent dignitaries also graced the occasion. They stressed the importance of environmental conservation and urged everyone to take responsibility for ensuring a cleaner and healthier planet for future generations.

The event was a great success and served as a reminder of the critical need to protect our coastal ecosystems.