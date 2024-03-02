IIT Bhubaneswar organizes Blood Donation Camp; 113 Units of blood collected

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with NGO Sahaya and Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar organized a mega blood donation camp today. 113 units of blood were collected during the camp, held at the Sanjeevan Health Centre inside the Institute campus.

Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar visited the blood donation camp and encouraged the NSS volunteers and blood donors. He underlined the importance of launching a campaign to encourage female students to donate blood and to provide them with appropriate advice on how to increase their haemoglobin content.

Among others, Dr. Suresh R Dash, Professor-in-Charge (Healthcare); Dr, Abhimanyu Raju, Medical Officer; Shri Guruprasad Sahoo, Shri Basant Das from IIT Bhubaneswar; Dr. Debasis Mishra, Blood Bank Officer and team from Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar along with Shri Kailash Sarangi and team from NGO Sahaya were present on the occasion. Dr. Sivaiah Bathula, Coordinator-NSS, coordinated the camp. The members of faculty, staff, students and residents of the institute participated in this noble initiative and donated blood.