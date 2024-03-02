Sambalpur: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu addressed a meeting of Mahima Cult at Mini Stadium, Sambalpur, Odisha today (March 2, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President paid her respects to the Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi and said that his teachings and ideals have always been a source of inspiration for her.

The President said that Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi is a unique example of the fact that high quality literature can be created even without formal education. She highlighted that Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi had unique insight. This is why he has composed many timeless verses, which are sung everywhere even today.

The President said that in the works of Bhima Bhoi, social equality and ideals are reflected in the interest of all and they will always remain relevant. She urged the young generation to imbibe the ideals of Bhima Bhoi.

The President said that Mahima Cult, started by Mahima Gosein, did not discriminate on the basis of caste. Therefore, people from almost all sections of the society were attracted towards this sect. Bhima Bhoi dedicated himself for bringing equality in the society and spread the philosophy of this cult through his speeches, songs and poems.

The President said that Bhima Bhoi’s work is timeless and created for the welfare of humanity. His teachings and ideals should not be limited to Odisha only. His biography and writings should be translated into different languages ​​and spread all over India and the world.

The President said that the seats of saints are as sacred as places of pilgrimage. They have always been a source of inspiration. We should follow their ideals and dedicate ourselves to nation building.

Earlier in the day, the President paid tributes to Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi at his birth place – Rairakhol. She also visited Divya Joyoti and Gyan Peeth at Kandhara as well as the Temple and Ashram of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi at Kankanapada.