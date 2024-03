New Delhi: BJP releases first list of 195 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, announces BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

We’re set to announce candidates on 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 9 seats from Telangana, 11 from Assam, 11 each from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 5 from Delhi, 2 from J&K, 3 from Uttarakhand, 2 from Arunachal Pradesh and 1 each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Daman & Diu , announces BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

“PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju* to contest from Arunachal West, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray to contest from Andaman & Nicobar, BJP MP Tapir Gao to contest from Arunachal East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh,” says BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde. Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Vidhisha; Jyotiraditya Scindia to contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. BJP leader Alok Sharma to contest from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh; Pragya Singh Thakur dropped. BJP announces Lok Sabha candidates for 5 Delhi seats: North-East Delhi-Manoj Tiwari; New Delhi-Bansuri Swaraj; West Delhi-Kamaljeet Sehrawat; South Delhi-Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Delhi Chandni Chowk- Praveen Khandelwal .