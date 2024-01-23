IIIT-Bhubaneswar Hosts a 3-Day National Workshop on ‘Data Science and Machine Learning for Remote Sensing’

Bhubaneswar: Marking the start of another academically enriching event, IIIT Bhubaneswar inaugurated a 3-day National Workshop on Data Science and Machine Learning for Remote Sensing on 23rd Jan 2024 jointly organised by IEEE GRSS Kolkata Chapter and IEEE AP-S. The welcome address was delivered by Prof. Ashish Ghosh (Director, IIIT Bhubaneswar) who expressed his pleasure about the beginning of this intellectually stimulating event. He then welcomed the Chief Guest Prof Pravat Kumar Roul (VC, OUAT Bhubaneswar) and Guest of Honour Shri. Mohar Manohar Mishra (Founder Director, Inovaare Solutions Pvt Ltd). This was followed by a cultural programme by the students to signal an enthusiastic start to the event. Prof Lipika Das of IIIT anchored the inaugral session and Dr Debadatta Swain (Associate Professor, IIT Bhubaneswar) delivered the vote of thanks.

The rest of the day witnessed enlightening lectures and discussions on various topics associated with Remote Sensing, Spatial Data and Risk Analysis. Over 50 paricipants from leading institutes across the country participated in the workshop. Prof Ashish Ghosh (Director, IIIT Bhubneswar) delivered a talk on ‘Data Science and Big Data Analysis’ discussing the myriad future possibilities opened up by the field of data science in professional contexts as well as academic research. The first day of the workshop ended with ongoing discussions on these topics and with students, researchers and faculties connecting with each other over multiple avenues of collaboration.