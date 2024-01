Bhubaneswar: The first Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani will be held at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar from February 3 to 5, 2024. In the four halls named after Adikabi Sarala Das, Atibadi Jagannath Das, Kabisamrat Upendra Bhanja, Byasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati would witness diverse discussions on the relevant topics related to the Odia language in various fields.