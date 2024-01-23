Parakram Diwas celebration to be inaugurated by PM Modi at Red Fort

#ParakramDiwas celebrations will begin today at #RedFort with the inauguration by PM Modi. Book, Art, Audio-Visual Exhibition on Netaji organised at Red Fort.

Anant Sutra Exhibition based on Saree and Embroidery culture of the country will be Exhibhited at Kartavyapath : Joint Secretary Culture Amita Prasad Sarabh.

For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. It has been named Ahwan : Chairperson Sangeet Natak Academi Sandhya Purecha.

Source: AIR