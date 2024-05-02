Defence Secretary & Secretary General of MoD, Indonesia to co-chair 7th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting in New Delhi

The seventh Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Indonesia will be held in New Delhi on May 03, 2024. The meeting will be co-chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and Secretary General of Ministry of Defence, Indonesia Air Marshal (Retd.) Donny Ermawan Taufanto, MDS. Both sides will exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

The India-Indonesia friendship, which was elevated to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018, has widened the scope of bilateral relations to allow for new collaboration in the realm of defence industry, science and technology etc. The defence relations form a significant pillar to this growing partnership.

Defence engagements between the two nations have diversified to include wide-ranging contacts between the services, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes, cooperation in UN Peace Keeping, ship visits and bilateral exercises.

The defence cooperation agreement signed in 2001 between India and Indonesia stipulated the establishment of the JDCC to explore and identify potential areas of cooperation, matters of common interest, initiate, coordinate, monitor and control the approved cooperative activities.

The Secretary General, who is on a visit to India from May 02-04, 2024, will also undertake discussions with Indian Defence Industries in New Delhi and Pune.