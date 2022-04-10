iDestiny opened its new Apple Authorized Reseller Store at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : iDestiny opened its Apple Authorized Reseller Store at Janpath, Saheed Nagar on 8th April 2022 creating a stunning new destination for Apple buyers in the heart of Bhubaneswar. The store was inaugurated by Miss Elina Samantaray, Renowned Odia actress, Model.

“This is our second point of sale location in Bhubaneswar for Destiny. Our focus is on customer experience which will be driven through availability, serviceability, reliability, affordability and exchange of old devices. With outstanding service and amazing locations open round the year, we think iDestiny is going to be the favorite destination for Bhubaneswar’s citizens and people in neighboring cities” said Vijay Dugar, Director, iDestiny – Apple Authorised Reseller.

“iDestiny offers a wide range of Apple products and third party accessories. The store will have the largest assortment of accessories to help buyers get the most out of the product range. Whether you are looking for a MacBook sleeve or an iPad case, the latest Mac accessories or latest music accessories, the store stocks a huge range of accessories for Mac, iPad and iPhone. The 1000 sqft. store displays Apple’s full line of desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and entire range of iPads and is built as per Apple Indiaʼs guidelines & standards.” said Salil Singh, General Manager, iDestiny – Apple Authorised Reseller.

“The iDestiny Store also has trained staff to guide you best on Apple products & accessories. Our endeavor is to provide the best possible service in terms of customer experience. At the Store, knowledgeable sales personnel are always willing to help customers learn about the latest products from Apple” said Shakshi Sharma, Head of Marketing, iDestiny – Apple Authorised Reseller.

“The hands on store experience provides visitors with a chance to try out the entire product line. Our aim is to provide training to people, so that people understand the power of Mac and apply it in their respective fields. Also in order to increase affordability EMI and buyback schemes have been run by iDestiny, which will help buyers to purchase products in easy monthly installments. Installment schemes start from a period of 3 months and end up to two years of duration. Special offers are also available for students and business consumers alike.” said Omar Khan, Head of Operations, iDestiny – Apple Authorised Reseller.

“With the new shining fixtures the store looks awesome. I loved the ambience and the product range. It’s big & displays all the product range one can look for,” said a student about Destiny Apple Authorized Reseller.

iDestiny offers a complete range of MacBooks, iPads & iPhones, together with a full array of software and accessories, so vou can find everything you need in one place. iDestiny is the right place to get expert advice if you are a business or professional user or a student wanting to do more with your Apple products

