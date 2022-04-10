AM/NS India organises ‘Blood Donation and Health Camp’ to mark World Health Day

Bhubaneswar : On the occasion of World Health Day, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) organised a ‘Blood Donation Camp’ in association with Central Red Cross Blood Bank, Cuttack at its pellet plant in Pardeep and a ‘Health Camp’ at Baladia village under Nuagarh gram panchayat.

More than 100 employees and contract workers voluntarily participated in the Blood Donation Camp. Mr Shailendra Sah, Head- Power plant inaugurated the camp in presence of other senior officials of AM/NS India.

A health camp for women and adolescent girls was also organised at Baldia village by the CSR wing of AM/NS India. The purpose of organising the health camp was to create awareness on health and hygiene among the villagers. 193 female of nearby community had free health check up on the occasion and were also provided with free medicines.

PRI members of Nuagarh, Anganwadi and ASHA workers and officials of AMNS India were present at the health camp. Others present on the occasion were Mr. Debendra Kumar Rout, Sarpanch of Nuagarh, Dr. Ajit Kumar Jena, Doctor of AM/NS India and Mrs. Premalata Barik, ANM cluster Head.

On the occasion Dr Jena said, “AM/NS India always gives priority for wellbeing of internal and external stakeholders. We used to organise free health check up camps at periphery villages in our operation area to create awareness on health”.

AMNS INDIA, through its CSR wing is engaged in various socio-economic development activities in its operating locations. The company conducts periodic Health Check Up camps and Sanitation drive and also deploys Mobile Medical Units for the health care of the community round the year.

