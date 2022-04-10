PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers of our country: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers of our country. Underlining the strength of farmers, he said that when farmers become stronger, the nation prospers.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“हमारे किसान भाई-बहनों पर देश को गर्व है। ये जितना सशक्त होंगे, नया भारत भी उतना ही समृद्ध होगा। मुझे खुशी है कि पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि और कृषि से जुड़ी अन्य योजनाएं देश के करोड़ों किसानों को नई ताकत दे रही हैं।”