IBM Consulting opens new Client Innovation Center in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the opening of its new IBM Client Innovation Center (CIC) in Bhubaneswar, India. This is in line with the forays IBM has been making into emerging cities to getaccess to the diverse and rich talent available across the country. The Center will fast-track the digital transformation and economic growth of the region, as IBM Consulting continues to strengthen its Hybrid Cloud and AI Consulting capabilities delivered to global clients out of India.

The Center was inaugurated by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha in the presence of Amit Sharma, Managing Partner – Global Delivery, IBM Consulting, along with other dignitaries from the Govt. of Odisha and IBM.

Inaugurating the facility, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha,Shri Naveen Patnaik commented, “Over the years, the resurgent Odisha has scripted success stories in many spheres. It is marching ahead with renewed confidence towards a New Odisha adopting new ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship. Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India.Seizing the immense scope available in this land of opportunity, most of the IT companies have set foot in Bhubaneswar. The enabling environment, facilitation service and huge talent pool available here have turned Odisha into a destination of choice. Opening up of the IBM Client Innovation Center adds yet another watershed moment, signifying the fast changing IT ecosystem in the state.”

Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, E&IT Department, Government of Odisha said, “As Hon’ble CM has promised, Odisha is committed to provide an ecosystem for job linked industrial growth. Thank you IBM for opening the Client Innovation Centre in Bhubaneswar which will further bolster the IT ecosystem in the state and create jobs for Odisha’s youth.”

“The expansion of our network of CICs is integral to supporting the growing needs of our clients as they accelerate their business transformation journey. Our teams will utilize their end-to-end delivery capabilities throughout the entire system development life cycle, from design to architecture to creation,” said Amit Sharma, Managing Partner – Global Delivery, IBM Consulting. “Bhubaneswar is fast emerging as a key talent hub in the country and this Center will provide these technology professionals the opportunity to do impactful work for clients not just in India but across the world,” he added.

The new CIC will leverage the IBM Garage method of delivery, an approach that helps IBM‘Co-create’, ‘Co-execute’, and ‘Co-operate’transformative business and complex technology solutions with its clients and ecosystem partners.

The expanded presence of IBM in Bhubaneswar will create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent including graduate hires from the technical educational ecosystem in Odisha.

IBM Consulting will now operate from eleven CIC locations in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune, Mysuru, Kochi and Coimbatore.