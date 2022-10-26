National Sugar Institute donates 100 cloth bags for distribution in schools under Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : As a part of ongoing Special Campaign 2.0, National Sugar Institute in Kanpur donated 100 cloth bags for distribution in Ram Krishna Mission schools across the country. In its endeavor to beat the plastic pollution, the bags were printed with the message ‘No Use of Plastic’.

Along with the Director of National Sugar Institute, other officers of the institute met Swami Atmashradhanand of the Mission and emphasized on spreading awareness about plastic pollution and sensitizing school students so that all can collectively contribute towards conserving the environment. The officers of the Institute also requested that the Mission may take up similar sensitization drive in its Ashrams where large number of devotees throng round the year.

On this occasion, waste bins for different qualities of waste, cleaning material and disinfectants were also provided by the institute for the dispensary being operated by the Ashram. Shri Narendra Mohan, Director of the Institute assured continuous support for conducting awareness programme for staff & students in future.

Swami Atmashradhanand assured for all possible help in spreading the message about beating the plastic pollution and using environment friendly products in its place.