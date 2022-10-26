Special Campaign 2.0 Initiatives relating to Department of Fertilizers

New Delhi : Department of Fertilizers along with its 9 PSUs is observing the Swachhata Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October, 2022 and are actively participating in this Special Campaign 2 initiatives. In this regard, Secretary, Department of Fertilizers took a comprehensive review meeting with Officers in the Department of Fertilizers and CMDs/ MDs of the PSUs on 25.10.2022 through Video Conferencing regarding the progress made in the Swachhata Special Campaign 2 activities that are currently underway in the Department of Fertilizers and among its PSUs which are under the administrative control of Department of Fertilizers.

The launch of the 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) across the country is one of the best practices adopted as part of the Special Campaign 2.0 initiatives by the Department of Fertilizers. 600 existing district level retail shops were remodelled and provided more facilities to the farmers in terms of agri inputs and services. These Kendras were inaugurated by Prime Minister on the occasion of PM Kisan Sammelan. All these centers have become excellent examples of Swachhata Campaign 2 initiatives with clean premises and enhanced facilities for farmers.

The Progress of the Special Campaign 2 activities are regularly monitored and reviewed by the Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers and Secretary, Department of Fertilizers. Efforts were made by the Department of Fertilizers and its PSUs for making progress towards the review and weeding out of old files both physical and e-files as per the Record Retention Schedule, Parliamentary Assurances, disposal of Public Grievances, References from MPs, digitization of records, reduce paper work, disposal of the e- waste, scrap material etc so that they can improve efficiency and space. progress of Special Campaign 2.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm22 and updated information is uploaded in the SCDPM portal by the Department of Fertilizers on a regular basis.