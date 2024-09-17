PM Narendra Modi to attend Quad Leaders’ Summit in US from Sept 21-23, address UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to the United States from September 21 to 23 to participate in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Tuesday.

The summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21, will bring together leaders from the Quad countries, India, the US, Japan, and Australia, to review the progress made over the past year and outline goals for assisting Indo-Pacific nations with their development aspirations.

Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next summit in 2025.

On September 23, Prime Minister Modi will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the theme will be ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow.’ The PM is also set to engage in bilateral meetings with global leaders and address a gathering of the Indian diaspora on September 22.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will meet with CEOs of leading US companies to explore collaborations in fields like AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.