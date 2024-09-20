BC Jindal Group Co, Jindal India Ltd. to invest over INR 1,500 Crore to expand Steel Business

New Delhi, 19 September, 2024: Jindal India Limited, one of India’s leading downstream steel players today announced a capex spend of over INR 1,500 Crore to effect a strategic capacity expansion of 0.6 Million MT, a 60 percent increase from its current capacity of 1 Million MT per annum. Jindal India Limited, founded in 1952, is part of the renowned B.C. Jindal Group, a leading Indian conglomerate. With over INR 18,000 crore turnover, the group is engaged in diverse portfolio of businesses like Packaging Films, Energy & Steel products.

Production from the newly added capacity, focusing on coated flat products, pipes, and crash barriers, is scheduled to commence in FY’25, with full completion expected by FY’26. The primary focus of this capacity expansion will be on adding new lines for coated flat products. This will enable Jindal India to increase production capacity for its existing products, expand its product portfolio to serve new segments such as solar and home appliances, and contribute to import substitution, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and market growth.

This strategic investment will also modernize and enhance the production capacity of crash barrier products and pipe products, particularly hollow section pipes for the construction sector. This strategic initiative will increase the capacity of coated flat products by 60 percent from the current capacity, 40 percent for pipe products, and 75 percent in the crash barrier segment. The new production lines will be established at the company’s manufacturing facility in Ranihati, Howrah, West Bengal, with equipment supplied by leading machinery providers like John Cockerill and Esmech Equipment (SMS Group).

Sharing his views on the occasion, Company Spokesperson stated “Our strategic expansion is in line with government’s thrust for infrastructure development. The increased focus on rapidly augmenting the nation’s highway network with critical safety components such as crash barriers is a key area where Jindal India has been adding value. We also aim to further expand our geographical footprint in the country, strengthen our dominance in products like color coated sheets and diversify our product portfolio to include new segments like solar, where our products can be utilized in the manufacturing of solar mounting structures.”

Additionally, Jindal India Limited is diversifying its product portfolio to seize new growth opportunities. The company has been achieving success over the past five years and working towards the vision of becoming one of India’s leading players in downstream steel products. Aligning the company’s corporate strategy with the nation’s infrastructure development goals, Jindal India Limited aims to contribute to India’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

With two state-of-the-art factories located at Howrah (West Bengal), the company’s capabilities include advanced color coating, galvanizing, and galvalume technologies. JIL also offers a comprehensive range of products across three major divisions: sheets, pipes, and aluminum foil. Jindal India has also established a strong global presence, exporting its products to markets from Latin America to the Far East.