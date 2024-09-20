Godrej Appliances Partners with Ministry of Education for Smart India Hackathon 2024

Mumbai, 20th September 2024: The Appliances business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, has partnered with the Ministry of Education for the 7th edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024, a nationwide initiative aimed at harnessing the creativity and ingenuity of young minds to solve real-world challenges.

For SIH this year, Godrej Appliances has picked the theme of “Innovating for Sustainability: Driving Resource Conservation (Energy & Water) in Large Appliances (Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Washing Machines and Desert Air Coolers)” for students to work on. The theme is designed for both software and hardware hackathons and encourages participants to develop innovative solutions that can enhance the sustainability and efficiency of these essential household appliances, aligning with global goals of resource conservation and environmental responsibility.

Speaking about the partnership, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President – Godrej Appliances said, “We are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Education for the Smart India Hackathon 2024. At Godrej Appliances, we have always believed in the power of innovation to drive positive change. By challenging the brightest young minds to think critically and creatively about sustainability in large appliances, we hope to foster a new generation of solutions that will contribute to a better and greener future.”

Expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration, Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman, AICTE and Chief Innovation officer, Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, said, “Godrej Appliances, a name synonymous with innovation and excellence, joins us in our mission to inspire and empower the brightest minds across India. We are excited to have Godrej Appliances on board and look forward to a journey of innovation and impact that will not only benefit the industry but also contribute to the greater good. The Smart India Hackathon is a vital platform for students to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application, and with the support of industry leaders like Godrej Appliances, the event is poised to reach new heights of success and innovation.”

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a premier nationwide initiative designed to engage students graduating in different fields like science, engineering, design, management etc in solving some of the most pressing challenges faced in everyday life. Launched to foster a culture of innovation and practical problem-solving, SIH provides a dynamic platform for students to develop and showcase their creative solutions to real-world problems.