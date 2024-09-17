Swachh Bharat Mission poised to enter its next decade

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014, few could have predicted its transformative impact. What began as a call for behaviour change has grown into a globally recognized initiative, reducing infant mortality and diseases, boosting school attendance for girls, reducing crimes against women, and improving livelihoods. As the Swachh Bharat Mission marks its 10th anniversary, this year’s Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign embraces the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’. The campaign was nationally rolled out at a mega event in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, in presence of the Chief Guest, Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri M.L. Khattar, Minister, Social Justice & Empowerment, Rajasthan, Shri Avinash Gehlot and other dignitaries.

Under the three pillars of SHS 2024, over 11 lakh events have been planned across the nation. Nearly 5 lakh Cleanliness Target Units- Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi have been identified for mass cleaning drives. Through the fortnight, Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidaari events are also being planned. So far, 36,000 tree plantation drives under, Ek Ped Maa Ke naam events have been planned. SafaiMitras will take part in over 70,000 SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivirs across the nation. Citizens can track this live on the SHS portal https://swachhatahiseva.gov.in/ .

Over the past decade, the Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed villages and cities through the relentless dedication of citizens, organizations, state governments, central ministries, NGOs, and industries, all united by a shared vision of Swachhata. Across the country, around 12 crore families who previously lacked access to safe sanitation have now been provided with toilets.

As part of the SHS 2024 campaign rollout in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, Hon’ble Vice President applauded the identification of over 5 lakh Cleanliness Target Units for cleaning and transformation across the nation and called for widespread participation. Shri Jagdeep Dhankar laid the foundation stone for the integrated project of RDF and Compost plant of 65 TPD capacity at Moda Pahar, worth Rs. 13.18 Crore and dedicated to the people of Jhunjhunu under Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban. A 500 KW Solar Plant was also inaugurated at Baggar Road.

The day started with over 200 NCC cadets and 100 Mera Yuva (MY) Bharat volunteers joining the Swachhata drive at the Cleanliness Target Unit (CTU) site in Jhunjhunu, alongside Union Minister M.L Khattar. This was followed by a tree plantation ceremony under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and the rollout event for SHS 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, he said “India has become a global example of the passion for swachhata, a hotspot favourite destination for investment and opportunity. Emphasizing on circular economy, he mentioned that earlier we were circled in waste, now waste is empowering circularity in economy. Swachhata has a major role to play in the exponential rise of infrastructure.” Hon’ble Vice President praised the MY Bharat initiative, where nearly 1.5 crore youth have come forward to join the vision of Viksit Bharat, he encouraged the youth to join the Swachh Bharat movement. He also urged all citizens to contribute and join this developmental journey of Viksit Bharat, especially through Swachhata.

During his address, Union Minister, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs & Ministry of Power, Shri M.L. Khattar highlighted that this year’s campaign has adopted the theme of ‘Cleanliness as Swabhav & Sanskaar,’ emphasizing individual responsibility. He emphasized that the campaign, marking a decade of achievements, aims to set a global example and reaffirm commitment to Swachh Bharat. Emphasizing the significance of the SHS campaign, he mentioned that lakhs of citizens from diverse geographical locations will join the action for Swachhata Shramdaan as SBM sets sight on its next milestone.

At the SHS 2024 rollout event in Rajasthan, SafaiMitra, MLAs, Mayors, Leaders of Opposition, and Municipal Commissioners participated in an online interaction with the Hon’ble Vice President. A key highlight of the SHS roll out event was the interaction between Hon’ble Vice President of India and Tarun Dawre, a SafaiMitra from Prataptgarh, Rajasthan during which he invited the Dawre family to visit him in New Delhi and also offered a week-long internship opportunity to Purva Dawre, Shri Tarun Dawre’s daughter and second year student of STC. In a similar gesture, the Hon’ble Vice President also invited Ms. Neeru Yadav, Sarpanch of Lambi Ahir village to visit the Indian Parliament as his guest.

The event concluded with Hon’ble Vice President felicitating SafaiMitras and presenting PMAY benefits and personal protection equipments and kits under NAMASTE scheme. The Hon’ble Vice President also emphasized that each year of the Mission hereon should mark an exponential jump in amount of work done, equivalent to that done in a decade so far.

The tone has been set with the national roll out in Jhunjhunu. Today, 19 Chief Ministers, 9 Governors, and 16 Union Ministers have joined in the kickstart of activities across the nation.