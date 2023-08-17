Hyderabad FC extend association with Principal Sponsor Stake News

Hyderabad: Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC are delighted to announce the continuation of Stake News as the Club’s Principal Sponsors ahead of the 2023-24 season.

After a historic season where the club finished second in the ISL League Stage with a record tally of 42 points, Hyderabad FC will once again be sporting the Stake News logo across their first team jerseys.

Stake News is a one-stop sports news platform that aims to build a community of sports enthusiasts in India. The platform focuses on producing news highlights and coverage within the global sports market. Fans will have the opportunity to follow and catch the latest updates on Hyderabad FC through their official website stakenews.in and their Instagram and Twitter handle @stakenewsindia.

Stake’s flagship sports and entertainment associations include a partnership with Canadian superstar, Drake, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, Everton FC in the English Premier League, and the UFC. The brand also boasts an exciting roster of brand ambassadors including Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero and UFC stars, Israel Adesanya and Alexa Grasso.

For Stake News, Akhil Sarin, Director of Acquisition said, “We are thrilled to announce the continuation of our partnership with Hyderabad FC as the Club’s Principal Sponsor. We are excited to renew our commitment to supporting the team’s success both on and off the field. Our shared values and dedication to excellence make this partnership a natural fit and we look forward to another season of thrilling moments and shared achievements. Together we will continue to inspire fans, drive community engagement and make history.”

Varun Tripuraneni, Hyderabad FC owner, said, “We are extremely happy to continue our association with Stake News which has been one of the leading online sports news hubs in the country. At HFC, we strongly believe in forming associations for long-term, and after a historic season for the club, where we managed to put in a special performance throughout the year 2022-23, we are delighted to extend the agreement with Stake News. The season promises a lot given the increased number of competitions and matches, and we hope to build even more on this fruitful association.”

Hyderabad FC are currently in action in the Durand Cup, and with the ISL set to kick-off in September.