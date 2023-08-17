Dinesh Gundu Rao, Health Minister, Government of Karnataka, launches Free Pink Ambulance Services and free mammography program to 100 patients (BPL cardholders) at Nagawara, North Bengaluru

Bengaluru : Sri. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Health Minister, GOK, launched Free Pink Ambulance Services and free mammography program for 100 patients (BPL cardholders) at ONE POINT CHRIS AMERICAN HOSPITALS at Nagawara, Bengaluru on the occasion opening of the Radiology Department, specialized medical and surgical departments at One Point Chris American hospitals Nagawara.

Speaking to the reporters Honorable Health Minister Sri. Dinesh Gundu Rao After the inauguration of the radiology department and launch of the pink ambulance lauded the initiative taken by the hospital for the poor and needy free mammography to 100 patients having BPL cards and FREE Pink ambulance services to WOMEN within a 5 km radius pick and drop from the hospital location in the north Bangalore and congratulated Dr. Robert Christopher, chairman at one point Chris American hospital.

Dr. Robert Christopher, chairman at one point Chris American hospital thanked the honorable minister taking his precious time and launched the above program. Dr. Christopher further added that he is planning to invest around 1000 crores to make 10 more hospitals in and around Bangalore and Chennai, coming up with high end state of the art medical equipments. Dr. Suresh kumar and Mr. Haridasan pillai are the main investors who hail from India and settled in USA at Dallas Texas city for more than 40 years.

Dr. Bhimashankar Guled IPS, DCP-East zone, Bengaluru city. Rajesh Lilothia, AICC Chairman Sc Dept, USA, Shibu Joseph ,Saji Joseph

Dr. Ravi Rathod CEO

Anchor RJ Rashid Ex Radio Jockey (RJ), Haridashan pillai CPA, USA, Dr. Suresh G Kumar, Chairman one point, Dr. Prakash, Medical Director, Chris American hospital, and staff of Chris American hospitals were present at the event.