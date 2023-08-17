Dr. Reddy’s announces cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar as the brand ambassador for its #TensionMatLo Campaign

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, a leading global pharmaceutical company, has announced the appointment of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar as the brand ambassador for its #TensionMatLo campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about hypertension, its symptoms, causes, and advocate the need for effectively managing blood pressure for a healthier life. Leveraging its three decades of expertise in hypertension management, this collaboration of Dr. Reddy’s aims to change opinion regarding blood pressure control, benefiting both individuals currently affected by hypertension and those at risk.

#TensionMatLo campaign employs a unique and imaginative approach, prompting the audience to pause, contemplate, and question the significance of managing blood pressure. By addressing the underlying causes of hypertension and emphasising the importance of regular blood pressure checks, the campaign aims to have a lasting influence on individuals’ health decisions.

With over 75% of Indians having uncontrolled blood pressure and being unaware of the hike in blood pressure, the Government of India launched the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to fast-track access to treatment services for over 220 million people in India. Only about 12% of people with hypertension in India have their blood pressure under control. Uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attacks and stroke and are responsible for one-third of total deaths in India. India has set a target of a 25% relative reduction in the prevalence of hypertension (raised blood pressure) by 2025[1].

“I am happy to be associated with the #TensionMatLo campaign of Dr. Reddy’s. As a sportsperson, I understand the significance of maintaining good health for optimal performance. I am excited to contribute to the purpose of increasing awareness about this critical medical issue because I believe that uncontrolled blood pressure levels pave the way for many complications, some of which are life-threatening,” said brand ambassador and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.

M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said: “Hypertension has been an important focus area for us. For over 30 years, we have served patients in this area through our robust portfolio. With this campaign and our partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, we aim to build further awareness and send out strong messages on the alarming spike in hypertension cases in India and the need to control it. Sunil Gavaskar represents the values we stand for. We are certain that his collaboration will help us reach a larger audience and educate them on hypertension control and management, thereby, meeting our patient-centric goals of accelerating accessibility to affordable and innovative medicines.”

As Dr. Reddy’s continues its unwavering commitment to public health, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in raising awareness about hypertension and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives. With Sunil Gavaskar’s influential presence, the #TensionMatLo Campaign is set to make a lasting impact on the global fight against hypertension.