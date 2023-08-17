Adani Foundation celebrates Independence Day

Dhamra : To give tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighter and reflect the incredible journey as a nation, Adani Foundation, Dhamra celebrates the Independence Day among its Stakeholders across its Core and Rail Corridor giving emphasis on the theme of the year “Har Ghar Tiranga”. The National Day was celebrated by Adani Foundation – the CSR Team of Dhama Port Company Limited in more than 70 schools which includes the 46 Utthan Centre in its 09 Core GPs, Adani DAV Public School, over 15 schools in its Rail Corridor, 04 Farmers Clubs, 04 Women Producers Groups, 02 Milk Producers Cooperative Society, 04 Cattle Development Centres, Adani Wellness Centre, Operational Point of Mobile Health Care Units at Dosinga in Core GP and Tihidi in Rail Corridor, Adani Skill Development Centre etc. The team participated in the Day Celebrated by PRIs in different Gram Panchayats both in Port’s Core and Rail Corridor GPs. In all places, the Team along with the stakeholders took the oath of commitment “to a future filled with unity, growth, and prosperity”.