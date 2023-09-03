Hyderabad FC complete signing of midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo

Hyderabad: Further adding to the exciting midfield options in the squad, Hyderabad FC have now completed the signing of Mizoram born midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo, the club announced on Saturday.

The 20-year-old joins the Nawabs on a three-year deal with an option for another year, and will be a part of the squad at the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

“I am very happy to join Hyderabad FC and be a part of ISL this season,” said the youngster after putting pen to paper. “With the way the club shows trust in youngsters and what they have achieved as a team, it has been my long desire to be here and I thank the Coach and the Management for showing the trust in me,” added Sailo expressing his delight.

Having started his professional career with Punjab U15s, Sailo spent three years nurturing his game before joining Indian Arrows, slowly growing into a regular in the first team in the I-League.

Sailo moved on to Aizawl FC in 2022, where he scored three goals in 19 games from a midfield role.

“I want to work hard and contribute to the club’s success while I evolve myself as a better player at the club,” added an excited Sailo.

A hard-working midfielder with a keen eye for a pass, Sailo has 28 appearances for the India U16s while also making it to the U19s not so long ago.

He will be a part of the first team at Hyderabad FC, where he will look to impress and break into the first team ahead of the new season.