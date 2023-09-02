Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today announced an assistance of Rs 5 Crore for Himachal Pradesh

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik today announced an assistance of Rs 5 Crore for Himachal Pradesh. The state has recently been ravaged by incessant rains causing massive loss of life and property. The assistance will be given from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Writing a letter to Himachal Chief Minister Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CM Sri Patnaik has expressed concern over the distress of the people and loss of property following incessant rains and massive floods.

‘My government and the people of Odisha stand firmly by the people of Himachal at this hour of crisis’, said the CM in the letter. The money will be utilised for repair and restoration in the state of Himachal Pradesh.