HRX Named Official Fan Merchandise Partner for Four IPL Teams

Mumbai : HRX, India’s leading active lifestyle brand, has been named the official Fan Merchandise partner for four teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals are the teams that will be wearing HRX manufactured jerseys as part of the partnership.

According to Pallavi Barman, – Business Head and Fitness Ambassador of HRX, “IPL definitely is a perfect integration to have in terms of merchandising, but sports as a whole is something HRX focuses towards and this is the ecosystem that we want to build. While you may have seen HRX being a popular active wear choice for Gully cricket, we are consciously collaborating on sports events like Roots Amateur Cricket league.”

As India’s homegrown brand, HRX is committed to supporting local and hyperlocal partnerships, in addition to national events like IPL. Pallavi added, “It’s all about catering to the Indian masses as a whole, as we Indians are extremely passionate about sports.”

This partnership with IPL further strengthens HRX’s commitment to sports and its growing presence in the Indian market. Fans of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals can now proudly wear HRX merchandise to show their support for their favourite teams.

Available on:

Ecom- Myntra + Flipkart

Offline: Shopper’s Stop, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Central, Health & Glow