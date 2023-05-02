RENAULT INDIA LAUNCHES ENHANCED RANGE OF KIGER

New Delhi : Renault, the leading European brand in India, has refreshed KIGER’s variant portfolio with enhance value proposition, now offering KIGER RXT (O) MT variant at an attractive pricing of INR 7.99 lacs with class leading features like 8” touchscreen with wireless connectivity, LED Head lamps, Alloy Wheels & High Center Console and a whole gamut of features offering enhanced driving experience. The company has also launched best ever offers on RXZ version which includes benefits up to INR 10,000 cash, INR 20,000 under exchange, corporate benefits up to INR 12,000 and loyalty benefits up to INR 49,000.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Renault India remains committed to deliver world-class products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the introduction of enhanced range of Renault KIGER, we are thrilled to offer our customers a perfect blend of style, performance, along with safety. As per our global commitment to human first program, we are committed to expand our product reach by democratising next gen technology therefore, we have ensured that the KIGER is priced competitively, at the same time equipped with enhance value in terms of the safety, quality and features. In addition, we have also introduced attractive offers and financing options, to make the ownership experience of our customers even more delightful. We are confident that the new enhanced range of Renault KIGER will exceed the expectations of our customers and reinforce our position as a trusted brand in the automotive industry.”

Renault KIGER portfolio now boasts of innovative and class leading safety features which includes: –

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) – Curvy roads can test the skills of an amateur driver & even challenge the experienced ones. To keep the car stable through twists & turns of curvy roads, Renault KIGER range now comes with an in-built electronic stability program. Its helps you maintain control of the direction and prevents rollovers or crashes.

Hill Start Assist (HSA) – The feature in Renault KIGER prevents car from rolling back as you release the brakes to move uphill after a halt.

Traction Control System (TCS) – While the slippery areas serve as accident hotspots and could result in drifting, the traction control system works a step ahead by recognising irregular wheel speed and automatically reducing the spins to maintain its grip on the road.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – The tyre pressure monitors in the KIGER range alerts in real time if any of the car’s tyres are under-inflated.

Renault KIGER, an outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, has been instrumental in driving India among Renault’s top five global markets. Powered by world-class 1.0L Turbo petrol & 1.0L Energy Petrol engine, Renault KIGER offers enhanced driving experience and comfort with X-Tronic CVT & 5 Speed Easy-R AMT transmission. Renault KIGER is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment with cost-effective maintenance. Renault KIGER has been recognized with multiple awards in the compact SUV category, highlighting its success in the Indian market. Powered by a world-class turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, it not only offers more performance and a sporty drive, but also boasts best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.62 KM/L.

Renault KIGER has also been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault KIGER comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). Additionally, Renault KIGER also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

Renault KIGER has also bagged at least 10 awards including the coveted Autocar India Compact SUV of the Year 2022, C&B Sub-Compact SUV of the Year 2022, and TopGear Compact SUV of the Year 2022.