Hon’ble Power Minister inaugurates POWERGRID Vishram Sadan in Bengaluru

New Delhi,29th December: POWERGRID Vishram Sadan was inaugurated by Sh. R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India in virtual presence of Dr. Mansukh L Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemical and Fertilizer presence of Sh. K J George, Hon’ble Minister of Energy, Sh. Tejasvi Soorya, Hon’ble MP, Bengaluru South, Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel) POWERGRID, Dr. Partima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, Bengaluru and senior officials from POWERGRID.

Addressing the public, Shri R. K. Singh appreciated the noble efforts of POWERGRID and said, “Poor people from far flung areas will be benefited from this POWERGRID Vishram Sadan.” He also talked about the strong power scenario in the country and the commendable efforts made by Government of India to provide affordable power to the common man.

Built at a cost of about Rs 23 crore, this 2-storey Vishram Sadan has 270 beds. The 55 rooms of this Sadan are equipped with all necessary facilities and are capable of providing the maximum possible comfort to the attendants of the patients.

POWERGRID as a responsible corporate citizen has built similar Vishram Sadans at AIIMS, New Delhi, IGIMS, Patna, DMCH Darbhanga, KGMU, Lucknow, Guwahati and Vsadodara for the benefit of the masses. Such Vishram Sadans are also being constructed by POWERGRID at Ranchi and Jhansi.

POWERGRID has played an important role in the field of rural development, education, healthcare, skill development, environment, drinking water, water conservation and sanitation by contributing to economic and social development across the country with its CSR initiatives costing about Rs. 1000 crores.