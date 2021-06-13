Himachal Pradesh CM performs Bhumi Pujan of Sunil Sadan

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur performed Bhumi Pujan of Sunil Sadan of Sunil Upadhayay Educational Trust, near Directorate of Transport building here today.



Chief Minister also participated in the ‘Hawan Yajna’ held on the occasion. The building was being constructed to carry out Ayush activities of the Sunil Upadhayay Educational Trust in the State.



Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh RSS Sunil Ambekar, Sah-Sangathan Mantri ABVP Praful Akant, Northern Region Organization Secretary Vikrant Khandewal, former National President ABVP Dr. Nagesh Thakur, Prant Pracharak Sanjay were present among others on the occasion.

Related