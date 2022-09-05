Himachal Pradesh : 15 teachers conferred state award on teachers day

New Delhi : The Governor said that the teacher has the highest position in our culture. He added that the teachers who have been honored today have contributed to the society, which was a matter of pride for all. He said that the teacher gives continuous contribution and guidance to the society and that was the reason why the society always remembered him. He said that his teachers have been instrumental in the position he has reached today, for which he always expresses his gratitude towards them.

Shri Arlekar expressed contentment that the award winning teachers have done some work outside the curriculum and that is why they have got the honour. He said that teachers contributed something to the society in life and became an inspiration for the society. He said that in the current perspective, they need to work differently in the field of education as today there was a change in education. He said that teachers should have the joy of teaching and this feeling should be inculcated in them.

“Education system of today is limited to ‘memory tests’ while other qualities are not tested. National Education Policy-2020 is the opposite and helps in bringing out the qualities present in every child”, said the Governor. He said that the hobby of reading should be developed in the children apart from the textbooks.

He stressed on becoming a good human being in life and said that through education they should get these values so that they could do well in any field. “If the means should be good, then surely the end must be good”, said Arlekar.

He also released a souvenir on the occasion.

While congratulating on Shikshak Diwas, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, said that this was a special day for teaching fraternity, so it should not be a formality but focus on the role and responsibility of the teacher. He said that education was the first step in the development of human society, which paves the way for the development of the nation. He said that educating is the greatest service to mankind and that it has also been called Mahadan.

He said that every teacher who has been awarded has an inspirational story. Some of these teachers, while facing every challenge in the Corona period, made extra efforts to fill the gap of studies and not allow the loss of studies.

He also honored the Governor by presenting him a Himachali cap, shawl and memento on the occasion.

Principal Secretary, Education Devesh Kumar detailed about various activities and achievements of the education department.

Director, Primary Education Dr. Virender Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.

A colourful cultural programme was presented on this occasion by the Portmore school children.

Director Higher Education Amarjeet Sharma, senior officers of state government, teachers and students of various schools were also present among others on the occasion.