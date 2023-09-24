High-Level Committee relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country holds preliminary meeting

New Delhi: The High-Level Committee constituted recently vide notification dated 2nd September 2023 to examine the issue relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon held its preliminary meeting here today under the chairmanship of Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India. Shri Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation; Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Shri N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Shri Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner attended the meeting. Shri Harish Salve, Senior Advocate joined the meeting virtually. Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of single largest party in Opposition, Lok Sabha was not present in the meeting.

Welcoming the Members of the High-Level Committee, the Chairman of the Committee Shri Ram Nath Kovind outlined the agenda of the meeting.

Outlining the modalities of working of the Committee, the Committee decided to invite recognised National Political Parties, Political Parties having Government in States, Political Parties having their representatives in Parliament, other recognised State Political Parties for seeking suggestions/view points on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country. In addition, the Committee will also invite Law Commission of India to make their suggestions/view points on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks.