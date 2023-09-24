JK TYRE FLAGS-OFF THE BIGGEST WOMEN’S ONLY MOTORSPORT EVENT OF NORTH INDIA

New Delhi : The atmosphere was electric this morning at Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi as the 4th JK Tyre Times Women’s Drive roared to life. The TSD Rally was flagged-off by the Chief Guest Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State of External Affairs and Culture, Government of India and Mr. Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries. Padma Shree Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee Deepa Malik was also present as Special Guest to cheer for the participants.

The event saw around 300 female participants in 100 cars from all walks of life come together to celebrate the occasion called Motorsport. This exhilarating rally is yet another milestone in JK Tyre’s steadfast dedication to elevating women in motorsports. The TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) Rally features a series of specially designed routes, all in compliance with safety guidelines, navigating through the picturesque highway and cruising to the finish line at the luxurious Marriott Hotel in Jaipur.

Rooting for all the teams, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State of External Affairs and Culture, Government of India, said, “It is heartening to see women of all ages bonding together to take control of the streets with this event. Similarly, the government has been working dedicatedly to empower women in the nation through its numerous initiatives and policies. I wish luck to all the participants and encourage them to put their best foot forward.”

At the flag-off, Mr. Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, said, “JK Tyre is delighted to be associated with the Women’s Drive which is in its fourth consecutive year. We have been advocating the cause of encouraging female participation in motorsports for over a decade now. We’re thrilled to witness the burgeoning interest in motorsports among women while promoting the social causes closer to their hearts in a creative manner through this event. We wish all the participants would demonstrate their exemplary driving abilities while having fun and being in total control.”

Padma Shree, Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardee, Deepa Malik, said, “JK Tyre is like my family and it’s an absolute privilege to be a part of this wonderful initiative by them. It has been my learning that the progression of civilization and technology, as well as a pivot for change, have all been represented by wheels throughout history. I would like all the participants to take inspiration from it and thrive through this liberating drive.”

The rally, conducted under the aegis of FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sport Clubs of India), is conducted in the classic TSD (Time, Speed, and Distance) format. This accessible format allows anyone with a driving license to team up with a navigator and tackle the course. It’s a unique opportunity to hone one’s driving and navigation skills, all while exploring the scenic routes between Delhi and Jaipur. The experience gained here serves as an invaluable stepping stone for those aspiring to venture into professional motorsports.

The JK Tyre Women’s Drive is more than just a rally; it’s a celebration of female drivers nationwide championing social causes like ‘Mental Health’, ‘Stop Road Rage’, ‘Stop Substance Abuse’, ‘Break free of stress’ amongst others. It’s a powerful statement that women are not just breaking stereotypes; they’re owning the road and making their mark in the world of motorsport

The rally will culminate in Jaipur where the winners will be felicitated in a prize distribution ceremony.