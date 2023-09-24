Foreign investors pump around 1.5 lakh crore rupees into the Indian capital markets

Foreign investors have pumped around 1.5 lakh crore rupees into the Indian capital markets this year so far even as the Foreign Portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled more than 10 thousand crore rupees from the market this month so far amid concern about interest rate hikes by global central banks.

This month, FPIs pulled 10,164 crore rupees from the equity markets and 164 crore rupees from the Voluntary Retention Route of the debt market. FPIs pulled 66 crore rupees from the hybrid market while invested 295 crore rupees in the debt market taking the total net outflow from the Indian capital markets to 10,100 crore rupees, so far, in September.

Prior to this, FPIs had pumped 18,338 crore rupees in August, 47,977 crore rupees in July, and 56,258 crore rupees in June this year in the Indian capital market.