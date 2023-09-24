PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains; Says new trains with world class facilities are symbol of New India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the speed and scale of infrastructure development in the country match the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. Flagging off nine Vande Bharat trains this afternoon through video conferencing, Mr Modi said, the country wants this type of infrastructural development. These new trains with world class facilities are symbol of New India, he added.

He said, the new Vande Bharat trains will improve connectivity across the country and trains show the new spirit and excitement of new India. The Prime Minister said, 25 Vande Bharat trains running and now nine more have been added. He said, that day is not far when these trains will connect all parts of the country. Mr Modi said, the popularity of Vande Bharat trains constantly rising and over one crore eleven lakh passengers have already travelled in them.

He said, there are several railway stations that have not been developed for the past several years and work is on to develop these stations is underway. Mr Modi said, all the stations which will be developed in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal will be called Amrit Bharat Stations.

The Prime Minister said, the success of the G20 Summit has given confidence that India has the power of democracy, demography, and diversity. He said, all Indians are proud of New India’s accomplishments. Mr Modi said, the common person’s expectations have reached sky-high due to the success of Chandrayaan-3. he said, the World has hailed the women-led development and to advance this vision Government brought Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, that in the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extraordinarily transformed the Railway system. He said the Railway sector is being renovated as per the future needs. The Minister said, today the railway stations are cleaner with newer facilities.

These nine trains will boost connectivity across eleven States. The States are Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat. The new trains that are flagged off are Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad -Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada – Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela – Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.