Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, has died at 100

New Delhi: Henry Kissinger, the former secretary of state who defined US foreign policy in the 1970s, has died at 100. Henry Kissinger has died at his home in Connecticut, age 100.

Henry Kissinger, a former US secretary of state and national security adviser who escaped Nazi Germany in his youth to become one of the most influential and controversial foreign policy figures in American history, has died, according to a statement from his consulting firm, Kissinger Associates. He was 100.

Kissinger was synonymous with US foreign policy in the 1970s. He received a Nobel Peace Prize for helping arrange the end of US military involvement in the Vietnam War and is credited with secret diplomacy that helped President Richard Nixon open communist China to the United States and the West, highlighted by Nixon’s visit to the country in 1972.