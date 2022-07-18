Gulf Odia Association Hosts Fifth Annual Function

Bhubaneswar : Gulf Odia Association (GOA) hosted its Fifth Annual Function at Bhubaneswar with much fanfare and festive fervour. A Gala Celebration was organised by GOA to mark the occasion. Since the commemoration of the Anniversary was taking place offline after a gap of three long years due to corona disruptions, the members of GOA were seen in high spirit and unprecedented enthusiasm during the Mega Event. Hundreds of GOA’s members alongwith their family and Wellwishers from Saudi Arab, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE and Abu Dhabi attended the Ceremony and cheered the exemplary achievements of GOA during last five years. The function was inaugurated with lighting of ceremonial lamp by invited Guests.

Senior Member of GOA Bidya Bhushan Mohanty extended a warm welcome to the participants. Delivering his speech the President of Gulf Odia Association Ajay Kumar Das highlighted the mission and vision of GOA and commitment towards the all round development of the mother state Odisha. Marching on the motto of “Service above Self” GOA has been dedicated in promoting social and cultural heritage of Odisha in Odisha and across the Gulf countries since five years, shri Das observed. He thanked Sai Ashirbad Infratech’s Managing Director, Subodh Kumar Rout for his unstinted support to the philanthropic pursuits of GOA.