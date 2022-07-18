Gulf Odia Association Hosts Fifth Annual Function

The Anniversary celebration witnessed a colourful cultural extravaganza presented by Czars and Czarinas of Odishan dance and music arena. Noted singers Anindita Das, R.S.Kumar, Jyotirmayee Nayak and Mousami Das enthralled the audiences with their scintillating musical numbers. The upcoming Odissi Dancer Vedanshi Das showcased her creative genius through a spellbounding performance. Cultural Secretary of GOA Banabihari Mohanty well – coordinated the cultural presentations. Ace Anchor Ankita Mohanty presented and conducted the cultural session in a smooth and seamless manner. The entire arrangements of the Annual Function was ably managed and neatly executed by the competent organisers of GOA like Ajay Kumar Das, Pyarimohan Mallick, Bidya Bhushan Mohanty, Banabihari Mohanty, Ajit jena, Jayant Mohapatra, Mustafa Baig, Debasis Rout a d the other senior members GOA like Pratap Nayak, Binod Bihari Sahoo, Sisir Mund, S.K. Mohapatra, Dinabandhu Samal, Vivek Shille, Saroj Patra, Saroj Das, Biplab Hota and Santoshi Hota.
Bhubaneswar : Gulf Odia Association (GOA) hosted its Fifth Annual Function at Bhubaneswar with much fanfare and festive fervour. A Gala Celebration was organised by GOA to mark the occasion. Since the commemoration of the Anniversary was taking place offline after a gap of three long years due to corona disruptions, the members of GOA were seen in high spirit and unprecedented enthusiasm during the Mega Event. Hundreds of GOA’s members alongwith their family and Wellwishers from Saudi Arab, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE and Abu Dhabi attended the Ceremony and cheered the exemplary achievements of GOA during last five years. The function was inaugurated with lighting of ceremonial lamp by invited Guests.
Senior Member of GOA Bidya Bhushan Mohanty extended a warm welcome to the participants. Delivering his speech the President of Gulf Odia Association Ajay Kumar Das highlighted the mission and vision of GOA and commitment towards the all round development of the mother state Odisha. Marching on the motto of “Service above Self” GOA has been dedicated in promoting social and cultural heritage of Odisha in Odisha and across the Gulf countries since five years, shri Das observed. He thanked Sai Ashirbad Infratech’s Managing Director, Subodh Kumar Rout for his unstinted support to the philanthropic pursuits of GOA.
Addressing the meeting the Chief Guest, Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi lauded the noble initiatives being undertaken by GOA in projecting and popularising brand Odisha in the Gulf countries. Particularly, Shri Dwibedi showered profuse praises on the team of GOA under the dynamic leadership of President Ajay Kumar Das in providing aids and assistance to Odisha in health, education and sanitation sectors during the covid period. Exhibiting his outstanding satirical skill the Guest of Honour, renowned humour Poet Gyana Hota entertained the gathering with his mesmerising oratory. The Secretary of GOA Pyarimohan Mallick outlined the various social and community services of GOA through a power point presentation. CEO of Easy Bank Loan Debasish Pattanaik in his masterly deliberation explained the ways and means of securing bank loans in an easy and hassle free manner. The representatives of ICICI Bank consisting of Odisha Zonal Head Pradosh Rout, International Desk In – charge Ramandeep Singh and marketing manager Rajesh Pattanaik were given a rousing reception during the occasion for the Bank’s Continuous backing to GOA in its various social activities.