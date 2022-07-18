Curious Cubs Pre-school opens new centre in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Curious Cubs Pre-school is an initiative to bridge the towering gap in the standard and quality of Early Childhood Education between eastern India and rest of the developed parts of the country has opnes its new centre in Jharsuguda of Odisha.

The new centre of Curious Cubs preschool was inaugurated on 17th July 2022 by our chief guest Mr. Sunil Gupta CEO Vedanta Jharsuguda and respected guest of honour Miss. Deepali Das, the official representative of the minister of Health and Family Welfare of Govt. of Odisha Sri. Naba Kishore Das at Mangalbazar, Jharsuguda. Curious Cubs has its first branch in sambalpur, which is one of the leading preschools in Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar with over 600 students.

Co-Founderand Chair-person Ms. DebashriDebjani in her speech told about the journey of the school from 7 students to 600+ students and 5 centres. She also feels proud to say that is a all women organization with over 80 women working staff.Curious Cubs is selected in top 25 inspiring schools amongst over 1500+ Xseed schools in India, this was published in the recent book “25 stories about a million children”.

The Director of Curious Cubs Preschool, Jharsuguda Ms. Shital Agarwal told in her speech thatCurious Cubs Preschool is the leading and one of the premium preschools in the western Odisha and has its presence in Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar and now in Jharsuguda. It is known for its international curriculum, state of art infrastructure and its innovative teaching methodologies.

With a teacher student ratio of 1:10, we aim to drive the change in conventional ways of teaching. Our teachers follow an experiential way of teaching that replaces the one step “Telling” approach. We provide quality learning and ensure a stress free & supportive environment.Our teachers are well trained by the education experts from the best schools of the country. We believe in making happy individuals and focus in the all round development of a child and We take care of the safety and comfort of the children as well. Our campus is CCTV monitored and all our classrooms are Air-conditioned. We aim to set a new benchmark in Early Childhood education.