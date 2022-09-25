Governor Rajendra Vshwanath Arlekar flags off 3rd Half Marathon 2022

New Delhi : Governor Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vshwanath Arlekar who is also the National President of Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) flagged off the 5 Kms Run during the 3rd Half Marathon,2022 jointly organized by Youth Hostels Association of India and Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board – Department of Personal and Training at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi today.

The Governor congratulated the participants for showing their determination to participate in the event despite challenging weather conditions during the last few days and added that in events like this, everybody is the winner. He said that good health is key to healthy life and physical fitness plays vital role in maintaining stable health.

Anurag Thakur, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting underlined the importance of physical fitness in day to day life and added that society is becoming more aware of the importance of phiysical fitness. He expressed happiness that people from all age groups have participated in the event.

Rupesh Pandey CEO Youth Hostels Association of India welcomed the Governor and other dignitaries on the occasion.

Governor presented Trophy and cash prizes of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7000 and Rs. 5000 respectively to the first, second and third prize winners of 21 km Run in the presence of Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs.Trophy and Cash prizes of Rs. 7000, 5000 and 3000 were given away to first, second and third prize winners of 10 km Run whereas Trophy and cash prizes of Rs. 5000, 3000 and 2000 were presented by the Governor to first, second and third prize winners of 5 Km Run.

The Marathon was held for 21, 10 and 5 Km Run in both male and female categories. About 2000 persons participated in the Run.

Rashmi Chaudhry, President Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board, Venkat Narayan, National Chairman, Youth Hostels Association of India and Representatives of YHAI were present on the occasion.