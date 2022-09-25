Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appreciates the glorious journey of Pinegrove School, inaugurates Sports Centre

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Sports Centre of Pinegrove School in Kasauli area of Solan district today. This Complex has been constructed with a cost of Rs. 18 crore.

While addressing the students, teachers and parents, Chief Minister appreciated the glorious journey of the Pinegrove School. He also suggested the management of the school to come up with a pictorial compilation in form of a booklet based on the theme, Pinegrove: Tub aur Ab so that the people could be apprised regarding the eventful developmental journey of this prestigious institution. He said that starting from a scratch, the school today has emerged as one of the premier co-educational institution not only of the region, but also of the country.

Jai Ram Thakur said that working hard to make one’s dream come true could be learned from Capt. A.J. Singh as he not only strived hard to make his dream come true, but set an example that one can achieve what one can dream. He said that it was vital that the institution ensured all round development of the students.

While lauding the art of inspiring the students in Capt. A.J. Singh, Chief Minister said that this quality of the Captain was going a long way in motivating the students to give their best. He said that it was the dedication and commitment of Capt. A.J. Singh that this premier institution had come up with a world class infrastructure in the State. He said that the Sports complex had three badminton court, basketball court, 25 meter swimming pool, shooting range, indoor Gym, Billiards court and other modern facilities. He said that this Sports complex would provide world class sporting facilities to the students of the school.

Jai Ram Thakur said that hard work and determination always pays. He said that the children must set a goal for themselves and work hard to achieve the same. He said that the students were fortunate that they were studying in such a institution. He expressed hope that the institution would progress by leaps and bounds and prove a major asset for the State.

He also appreciated the colourful cultural programme presented by the students of the school. The Chief minister also honoured the dedicated workers of the institution who had played a key role in the coming up of this Sports Centre.

Health Minister Dr Rajeev Saizal while speaking on the occasion said that Pinegrove was one of the best schools of the country as the management of this institution always strives to ensure that the students excel in every field. He said that the school over these years had maintained high standards in education and other co-curricular activities.

Video messages of Member of Parliament and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were also screened on the occasion.

Executive Director of Pinegrove School Capt. A.J.Singh welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion. He also detailed the glorious journey of the Pinegrove school from the year 1991, from six rooms and 18 children. He said that credit of this goes to the hard work of the teachers and faith of the students and parents in the School. He said that great institutions were not only about infrastructure, as the thing that matters was the quality of education and atmosphere provided by the institutions.

MLA Doon Paramjeet Singh Pammi, former MLA Vinod Chandel, Chairman RERA Dr Srikant Baldi, Special Secretary Rajeshwar Goyal, Deputy Commissioner Solan Kritika Kulhari, Superintendent of Police Virender Sharma, Samiksha and other officers of the Pinegrove School were present on the occasion among others.